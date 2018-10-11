Frosh shuts down FOP scam

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith announce a Cease and Desist Order has been issued against Stephen D. Everhart, Lion Fundraising, Police Journal and Fire Yearbook, and Lion Fraternal Order of Police Assistance Fund LLC. The order follows an investigation that revealed over $1 million in donations were solicited and received by Mr. Everhart since 2012 in violation of the Maryland Solicitations Act. Mr. Everhart posed as fake law enforcement charities to collect donations, and failed to register with the Secretary of State as either a charity or fundraiser before soliciting and collecting donations using a cash on delivery service.

“Mr. Everhart posed as a fundraiser for fake charities supposedly representing police, firefighters and veterans,” said Attorney General Frosh. “These sham charities steal from consumers and violate the trust of those who donate. Fake charities also hurt legitimate charitable organizations by siphoning off support from their good work. We are committed to putting these fraudsters out of business.”

“There is no place in Maryland for someone that scams the public in the name of charity,” said Secretary of State Wobensmith. “We will continue to work to stop those that con our citizens into donating their hard-earned money to a scam charity.”

