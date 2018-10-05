Four trade associations back Governor Hogan’s re-election effort

The Hogan for Governor campaign today announced that the Maryland Building Industry Association (MBIA), the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), NAIOP the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and the Maryland REALTORS® are proud to endorse Governor Hogan for re-election. These four endorsements add to the historic level of bipartisan support for Governor Hogan throughout Maryland.

“When Governor Hogan took office, he told all Marylanders that our state was now open for business, and over these last four years he’s delivered on that promise,” said Lori Graf, CEO of the Maryland Building Industry Association. “MBIA is proud to endorse the governor. We look forward to working together to keep building a better Maryland over the next four years.”

“Governor Hogan’s first term has seen a revitalized economy for Maryland,” said Randy Noel, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders. “Home builders know that with this governor in office, the pro-growth, pro-business policies that have created more than 100,000 jobs in Maryland will stay in place for the next four years.”

“The Governor has reestablished Maryland’s competitive business climate, positively impacting the pace and quality of commercial real estate transactions,” said Vince Bagli, President, NAIOP Maryland. Jobs have been injected into the state economy from new businesses as well as existing company expansions. We cannot afford for this momentum to stop and look forward to an impactful second term from Governor Hogan.”

“Under this governor, jobs and good wages have returned to Maryland,” said Boyd Campbell, President of Maryland REALTORS®. “Maryland’s economy, long hampered by burdensome regulations and high taxes, has been greatly improved by Governor Hogan’s pro-growth economic policies. The Maryland REALTORS® look forward to continuing to work with Governor Hogan in his second term.”

During his first term, Governor Hogan has successfully enacted pro-growth, pro-business policies that have boosted Maryland’s economy. Over the last four years, over 100,000 jobs have been created and after nearly a decade of more than 40 crushing tax increases, the governor has delivered $1.2 billion in tax, toll, and fee relief. Governor Hogan has also streamlined or eliminated nearly 850 burdensome regulations since taking office.

“I am honored to receive the strong support of the Maryland Building Industry Association, the National Association of Home Builders, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and the Maryland Realtors,” said Governor Hogan. “These four endorsements highlight all the work the our administration has done to expand and grow Maryland’s economy these last four years. I look forward to working with these dedicated men and women in my second term as we continue changing Maryland for the better.”

Governor Hogan has been endorsed by 53 Democratic leaders, including Senator Jim Brochin, a former lt. governor, two former Speakers of the House of Delegates, and the Mayors of Bowie and Gaithersburg, the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), the United Association of Plumbers, Pipefitters, Sprinklerfitters, Welders and HVAC Technicians (UA), the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance (SLEOLA), the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association, the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers, the Maryland State Pipe Trades Association (MDPT), the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 486, the Steamfitters Local Union 602, the Fire Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 669, the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 489, the Plumbers Local Union 5, the LIUNA Local 11, the LIUNA Local 572, the LIUNA Local 710, the Maryland Flight Paramedics Association, the Baltimore Fire Fighters Local 734, the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick Local 3666, the Salisbury Career Fire Fighters, the Ocean City Career Fire Fighters and Paramedics, and the Worcester County Professional Fire Fighters, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #3, the Montgomery County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #35, the Prince George’s County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #89, the Maryland Asphalt Association (MAA), the Maryland Ready Mix Concrete Association (MRMCA, and the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA).

The Maryland Building Industry Association (MBIA) was formed in 2014 as the result of a merger between two local associations with over 175 years of combined experience; the Home Builders Association of Maryland (HBAM) that covered the Baltimore area and the Maryland National-Capital Building Industry Association (MNCBIA) that covered the District of Columbia and Southern Maryland. MBIA is a local chapter of the National Association of Home Builders. The organization represents the interests of over 1,100 member firms and more than 100,000 employees, including home builders, remodelers, developers and affiliate professional and service providers in the Maryland Counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s as well as Baltimore City, the Eastern Shore and Washington, DC.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) helps its members build communities. Each year, NAHB’s members construct about 80% of the new homes built in the United States, both single-family and multifamily. A federation of more than 700 state and local associations, NAHB represents more than 140,000 members. About one-third are home builders and remodelers. The rest work in closely related specialties such as sales and marketing, housing finance, and manufacturing and supplying building materials. NAHB is member-driven, with more than 2,200 members serving on the association’s board of directors, which elects the senior officers and helps set the association’s agenda.

NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is the leading organization for developers, owners and investors of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate. NAIOP comprises 19,000+ members and provides strong advocacy, education and business opportunities through a powerful North American network.

The Maryland REALTORS® exists to support all segments of its membership and their specialties. Through collective efforts with local boards/associations and the National Association Of Realtors, Maryland REALTORS®: Develops and delivers programs, services and related products that maintain and elevate the high standards of the real estate business and the professional conduct of its practitioners. Assists members in serving the public ethically and successfully with the highest degree of professional ability in real estate matters. Promotes and preserves the right to own, transfer and use real property. Protects the right of members to conduct business within a framework of fair and reasonable laws and governmental regulations.

