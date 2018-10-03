“Herrmann
Former County Executive Laura Neuman endorses Pittman

| October 3, 2018
Laura Neuman

Former Anne Arundel County Executive, Laura Neuman

County Executive candidate Steuart Pittman is pleased to announce the endorsement of former Anne Arundel County Executive Laura Neuman. 

“I am supporting Steuart Pittman because he wants to serve for the right reasons,” Neuman said. “We share the same vision for a county government that is transparent, accountable, and puts the needs of communities first.”
 
Neuman continued, “When I became county executive, my first job was to clean up the culture of corruption left by John Leopold and his staff. Steve Schuh has brought back the same pay-to-play politics and the same cronies. Steuart Pittman has the experience and integrity to move this county forward and restore trust in county government.”
 
Pittman is the Democratic nominee for Anne Arundel County Executive. He is running a Communities First campaign focused on bringing people together to rein in the influence of corporate developers, support neighborhoods, strengthen local schools, and improve public safety. Pittman has been endorsed by police, firefighters, teachers, and environmental advocates.
