First Sunday Arts Festival — Fall Edition this weekend

On Sunday October 7th enjoy the start of the fall season at the First Sunday Arts Festival in Downtown Annapolis as West Street and the Annapolis Arts District is filled with a full day of fun, artisans, food trucks, café dining and entertainment.

Enjoy free admission to this popular arts festival so you can enjoy shopping from 150 artisans along West Street from Church Circle to the Annapolis Hotel and at Whitmore Park on Calvert Street. This is also a good time to check out the galleries and boutiques along West Street that will have new fall exhibits and merchandise.

In between shopping, enjoy café dining, food trucks and great live music performances outdoors at 4 free performance areas. There is even face painting for the kids at Whitmore Park.

Entertainment Schedule for October 7th:

Weisman Park next to Visit Annapolis

11am-1pm Black Rhino

2pm-4pm Fred Hughes

Stan and Joe’s Saloon Parking Lot

12pm – 2pm Garrett Park School of Music

3pm-5pm Caleb Stine

City Gate Park

1pm-3pm Kristi Allen

Whitmore Park

Noon-5pm Priddy Music Academy

After parties will continue after the festival with music at Rams Head Tavern Annapolis, art reception at 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery and an outdoor movie on the back patio of Reynolds Tavern in Annapolis.

Free all day parking is located about 2 blocks from the festival at the State Garage (19 St. Johns Street) and free parking until 4pm is located right next to the festival at Whitmore Garage (25 Clay Street). Bike racks are located behind the Visitors Center, inside Gotts Court Parking Garage and next to Chesapeake Brewing Company.

First Sunday Arts Festival events continue on November 4th with the Holiday Market edition of the festival and on December 2nd is the popular Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival.

Make sure to Visit Annapolis and see all the fun, history and art that downtown Annapolis has to offer.

For vendor inquires or more info on the First Sunday Arts Festivals visit www.firstsundayarts.com

First Sunday Arts Festivals and the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival are hosted by Inner West Street Association and managed by Evans Management LLC.

For more information and updates visit www.firstsundayarts.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB