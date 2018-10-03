“Herrmann
Eastport’s Weems and Plath changes ownership

Michael Flanagan, new owner of Weems and Plath

Today Weems and Plath President Peter Trogdon announced a “Change of Watch” at the company he has served and owned for the last 23 years.   As of September 24th, 2018 the new owner, Michael Flanagan took the helm of Weems and Plath.  A business owner with a specialty in manufacturing, Michael Flanagan is an experienced off-shore sailor and longtime fan of Weems and Plath and its products.

“In addition to having the passion for Weems and Plath and its deep heritage, Michael has the vision and experience to grow the business,” said Trogdon. “I couldn’t be more confident that I am handing over the Company to someone who can continue the success started by our founder Captain Weems 90 years ago,” added Trogdon.

“I am excited and committed to continue the tradition of the Weems and Plath name and the reputation this great company has built,” said Flanagan.  “My top priorities are the customers and the quality of service we bring them along with growing the business and offering the best products on the market. “

Peter Trogdon will continue to support the company and ensure a smooth transition.  The current crew of committed Weems and Plath employees remains intact and the Weems & Plath offices continue to be located at 214 Eastern Ave., Annapolis, MD 21401

