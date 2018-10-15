Did you know Annapolis Police Department has all these programs?

Sure they sneak up on you when you may be rolling down Bay Ridge at 40 mph or casually coast through that stop sign at President and Madison. But they are always there when you need them in an emergency. But, many folks don’t know about the other programs…take a look…and take advantage of Annapolis’ finest!

Annapolis Community Builders: If you live in Wards 1, 2, 3, or 4 contact Sergeant Nicole Vaden for information. If you live in Wards 5, 6, 7, or 8 contact Officer Paul Sullivan. Not sure about which Ward you live in? Check here.

FREE Home Security Survey: Let us show you in less than two hours how to make your home a safer place. Send an email today to find out more about this program or to make an appointment. Contact us at [email protected].

Watch Your Car Program: The Watch Your Car Program helps prevent vehicle theft. A small sticker will be placed on your rear window. This sticker alerts officers nationwide that your vehicle is not normally driven during the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The vehicle may be stopped to verify ownership. For more information about the program contact us at [email protected].

Victims’ Assistance & Resources: Crime victims can contact Lieutenant Kevin Krauss for more information.

Hispanic Liaison: Contact the Spanish speaking liaison, Joe Hudson, for help. Si Ud. necesita ayuda, pongase en contacto Sr. Joe Hudson.

