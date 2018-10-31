Day of the Dead Festival this weekend!

As part of the ancient Mexican tradition of honoring the dead with festivals and lively celebrations, the City of Annapolis and Center of Help will host the first annual Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Friday, November 2, from 5 p.m. to midnight in the Annapolis Design District, along Edgewood and Margaret Avenues. The District is located just off West Street and Chinquapin Round Road.

On The Day of the Dead, the ancient pre-Columbian cultures believed deceased loved ones awoke from their eternal sleep to celebrate and reunite with families on November 2. Next Friday’s event features the familiar symbol of the festival – the calacas or Calaveras (skeletons and skulls) in joyous expressions.

The block party will feature:

Mexican music from Celebrating the Mariachi Emperadores

Salsa classes by Barbara Bernstein – Dance in Time

Altars created by :

Jesse Raudales

Jóvenes Artistas

Maria de la Paz Program

Center of Help

Artists that will participate showing and selling:

Jesse Raudales

Francisco “Paco” Loza

Ignacio “Nacho” Herrera

Food

Jakie “La Acapulqueña” – Hispanic Food

Castasi Kitchen – Hispanic Food

Blendabowl – Bowls and Smoothies

Entertainment:

David Harcorn /Hartcorn Studios will be taking portraits of painted faces

Odyssey Mobile Escape Rooms

Art/Handcraft Gallery

Coco Movie projection

Skull Face Painting

Costume Contest

Kids crafts

Sponsors:

David Hartcorn Studios

Severn Auto Body

In Home Stone

IT Nova

