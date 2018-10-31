Day of the Dead Festival this weekend!
As part of the ancient Mexican tradition of honoring the dead with festivals and lively celebrations, the City of Annapolis and Center of Help will host the first annual Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Friday, November 2, from 5 p.m. to midnight in the Annapolis Design District, along Edgewood and Margaret Avenues. The District is located just off West Street and Chinquapin Round Road.
On The Day of the Dead, the ancient pre-Columbian cultures believed deceased loved ones awoke from their eternal sleep to celebrate and reunite with families on November 2. Next Friday’s event features the familiar symbol of the festival – the calacas or Calaveras (skeletons and skulls) in joyous expressions.
The block party will feature:
- Mexican music from Celebrating the Mariachi Emperadores
- Salsa classes by Barbara Bernstein – Dance in Time
Altars created by :
- Jesse Raudales
- Jóvenes Artistas
- Maria de la Paz Program
- Center of Help
Artists that will participate showing and selling:
- Jesse Raudales
- Francisco “Paco” Loza
- Ignacio “Nacho” Herrera
Food
- Jakie “La Acapulqueña” – Hispanic Food
- Castasi Kitchen – Hispanic Food
- Blendabowl – Bowls and Smoothies
Entertainment:
- David Harcorn /Hartcorn Studios will be taking portraits of painted faces
- Odyssey Mobile Escape Rooms
- Art/Handcraft Gallery
- Coco Movie projection
- Skull Face Painting
- Costume Contest
- Kids crafts
Sponsors:
- David Hartcorn Studios
- Severn Auto Body
- In Home Stone
- IT Nova
