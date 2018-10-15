Dave Mason returns to Rams Head On Stage on October 29th

Hot on the heels of his Rock & Soul Revue tour with fellow guitar great Steve Cropper, Dave Mason will be heading back out on the road beginning Tuesday, October 23, for another leg of his solo tour, The Very Best of Dave Mason and will be at Rams Head On Stage on October 29th.

The Very Best of Dave Mason tour — which began earlier this year — enhances the popular 2017 live concert filmed for Public Television and features some of Dave’s most beloved songs including “All Along the Watchtower,” “Only You Know and I Know,” “Dear Mr. Fantasy,” “We Just Disagree” and the crowd-pleasing rock anthem, “Feelin’ Alright.”

The audience will also delight in some deeper tracks from Dave’s albums, as well as some of his most favorite songs that have shaped his illustrious career that now spans more than fifty years. In addition, Dave will share photos and firsthand accounts of rock stories that can only be told by the man who has walked in his shoes.

Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Dave was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 as a founding member of the group Traffic and continues to perform as a solo artist with sold-out shows all over the world.

In August, while on their Rock & Soul Revue tour, Dave and Steve Cropper made a special appearance at the Rock Hall in Cleveland to talk with their fans and see the newest exhibits.

The forthcoming “Very Best of” shows will introduce singer Gretchen Rhodes and feature Dave’s longtime band: Johnnie Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Tony Patler on keyboards and vocals, and Alvino Bennett on drums.