Daily Record names Chesapeake Bay Trust and Chesapeake Arts Center leaders as “Top CEOs”
The Daily Record has named Dr. Jana Davis of the Chesapeake Bay Trust and Belinda Fraley Huesman, Executive Director/CEO, Chesapeake Arts Center one of Maryland’s 2018 Most Admired CEOs.
The Daily Record created the Most Admired CEOs awards program to recognize talented business CEOs and nonprofit executive directors throughout Maryland for their leadership and vision. The winners were selected based on professional accomplishments, community service and letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members and community leaders showing the CEO’s leadership and vision.
One new member was named to the Circle of Leadership, which honors those recognized three times: Dave Hartman from Hartman Executive Advisors. A listing of all the winners is below.
“This year’s Most Admired CEOs have climbed the career ladder by pursuing a commitment to excellence every day. They surround themselves with great team members, leaders and employees who believe in the organization’s core values and mission,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “Most Admired CEOs empower and elevate those who work for them and with them in the workplace and in the community. Mentoring the next generation is important to these outstanding leaders, too. We at The Daily Record are pleased to recognize them.”
The 2018 Most Admired CEOs will be honored Nov. 5 at a dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport Hotel, 1739 West Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights. The event hashtag is #TDRawards.
Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Nov. 6 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.
The Table Sponsors of The Daily Record’s 2018 Most Admired CEOs are Epsilon Registration and VPC, Inc.
For more information about sponsorships and tickets for The Daily Record’s 2018 Most Admired CEOs, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com.
2018 Most Admired CEOs
***Indicates Circle of Leadership inductee
Nonprofit with less than $10 million in annual revenue
- Beth Benner, Women’s Housing Coalition
- Luisa Caiazzo, The Sexual Assault Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Inc. (SARC)
- Kate Farinholt, NAMI Maryland, Inc.
- Donald C. Fry, Greater Baltimore Committee
- Belinda Fraley Huesman, Chesapeake Arts Center
- Asma Inge-Hanif, Inge Benevolent Ministries dba Muslimat Al Nisaa Shelter
- Val Lynch, Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland Inc.
- Bonnae Meshulam, Boys & Girls Club of Westminster
- John R. Ness, West Cecil Health Center, Inc.
- Bryn Parchman, Port Discovery Children’s Museum
- Stacey Smith, Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI)
- Bonnie A. Sullivan, Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service
- Ami Taubenfeld, Itineris, Inc
Nonprofit more than $10 million in annual revenue
- Jana Davis, Ph.D., Chesapeake Bay Trust
- Neil Meltzer, LifeBridge Health
- Dr. Redonda G. Miller, The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health
- Dana Stein, Civic Works
Private company with 50 or fewer employees
- Phil Croskey, MD Energy Advisors/PointClickSwitch.com
- ***Dave Hartman, Hartman Executive Advisors
- Leo Kelly, CFP, Verdence Capital Advisors
- Karen Pitsley, AIA, Transforming Architecture
- Jennifer Rotner, Elite Editing LLC
- Private company with 51-149 employees
- Gina Y. Abate, Edwards Performance Solutions
- Evan Lutz, Hungry Harvest
Private company with 150-499 employees
- Tina Beliveau, Keller Williams Legacy
- Private company with more than 500 employees
- Timothy J. Adams, Systems Application & Technologies, Inc.
- Rene LaVigne, Iron Bow Technologies
Government
- Sandra L. Kurtinitis, Community College of Baltimore County
