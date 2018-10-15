Daily Record names Chesapeake Bay Trust and Chesapeake Arts Center leaders as “Top CEOs”

The Daily Record has named Dr. Jana Davis of the Chesapeake Bay Trust and Belinda Fraley Huesman, Executive Director/CEO, Chesapeake Arts Center one of Maryland’s 2018 Most Admired CEOs.

The Daily Record created the Most Admired CEOs awards program to recognize talented business CEOs and nonprofit executive directors throughout Maryland for their leadership and vision. The winners were selected based on professional accomplishments, community service and letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members and community leaders showing the CEO’s leadership and vision.

One new member was named to the Circle of Leadership, which honors those recognized three times: Dave Hartman from Hartman Executive Advisors. A listing of all the winners is below.

“This year’s Most Admired CEOs have climbed the career ladder by pursuing a commitment to excellence every day. They surround themselves with great team members, leaders and employees who believe in the organization’s core values and mission,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “Most Admired CEOs empower and elevate those who work for them and with them in the workplace and in the community. Mentoring the next generation is important to these outstanding leaders, too. We at The Daily Record are pleased to recognize them.”

The 2018 Most Admired CEOs will be honored Nov. 5 at a dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport Hotel, 1739 West Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights. The event hashtag is #TDRawards.

Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Nov. 6 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

The Table Sponsors of The Daily Record’s 2018 Most Admired CEOs are Epsilon Registration and VPC, Inc.

For more information about sponsorships and tickets for The Daily Record’s 2018 Most Admired CEOs, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com.

2018 Most Admired CEOs

***Indicates Circle of Leadership inductee

Nonprofit with less than $10 million in annual revenue

Beth Benner, Women’s Housing Coalition

Luisa Caiazzo, The Sexual Assault Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Inc. (SARC)

Kate Farinholt, NAMI Maryland, Inc.

Donald C. Fry, Greater Baltimore Committee

Belinda Fraley Huesman, Chesapeake Arts Center

Asma Inge-Hanif, Inge Benevolent Ministries dba Muslimat Al Nisaa Shelter

Val Lynch, Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland Inc.

Bonnae Meshulam, Boys & Girls Club of Westminster

John R. Ness, West Cecil Health Center, Inc.

Bryn Parchman, Port Discovery Children’s Museum

Stacey Smith, Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI)

Bonnie A. Sullivan, Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service

Ami Taubenfeld, Itineris, Inc

Nonprofit more than $10 million in annual revenue

Jana Davis, Ph.D., Chesapeake Bay Trust

Neil Meltzer, LifeBridge Health

Dr. Redonda G. Miller, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health

Dana Stein, Civic Works

Private company with 50 or fewer employees

Phil Croskey, MD Energy Advisors/PointClickSwitch.com

***Dave Hartman, Hartman Executive Advisors

Leo Kelly, CFP, Verdence Capital Advisors

Karen Pitsley, AIA, Transforming Architecture

Jennifer Rotner, Elite Editing LLC

Private company with 51-149 employees

Gina Y. Abate, Edwards Performance Solutions

Evan Lutz, Hungry Harvest

Private company with 150-499 employees

Tina Beliveau, Keller Williams Legacy

Private company with more than 500 employees

Timothy J. Adams, Systems Application & Technologies, Inc.

Rene LaVigne, Iron Bow Technologies

Government

Sandra L. Kurtinitis, Community College of Baltimore County

