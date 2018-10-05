Daily News Brief | October 5, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… The Capital escalated their criticism of John Grasso by opining that he has to go. Teachers are getting a raise or two. Anne Arundel Schools do pretty well in the latest ranking. The Bayhawks are spinning their development to fit Steuart Pittman’s idea of a solar park in Crownsville. Orioles say goodbye to Showalter and Ducette. And of course the weekend with plenty to fo with the Love Beer Fest in DC, the Lifeline 100 bike ride, and the Annapolis Boat Shows Sailboat Show! And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast