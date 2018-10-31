Daily News Brief | October 31, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting in the Eastport section of the City. Anne Arundel County Police make 21 arrests, seizes more than $800K in drugs and nearly $400K in cash from suspected drug ring. AA County Police also arrest suspect in murder of Danielle Gunson. Annapolis City will honor memory of victims in Pittsburgh with Star of David projected on City Hall and a vigil. The Capital looks at fundraising by Schuh and Pittman. Southwest Airlines has a kleenex problem.All that and George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast