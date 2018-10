Daily News Brief | October 26, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Body found in Glen Burnie. A suspicious package disrupts Crofton early voting. Man found guilty of vehicular homicide after killing tow truck driver. Be on the lookout for Lantern Flies says MD Ag. And more info on the USS Sioux City that will be commissioned here in November. And of course the weekend with plenty to do with the last week of Homestead Gardens Fall Festival, Howl-O-Week for the dogs, a drag brunch, a burlesque show, and an Annapolis Pride Halloween Party among other trick or treat fun for the kids! And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

