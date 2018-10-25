Daily News Brief | October 25, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… Student brings loaded handgun to Old Mill High School. County democrats in trouble after sending out political ads disguised as official sample ballots. Hogan gives $200K to Annapolis for Mayor’s Cannery project. AACPL still battling the computer hack. Early voting begins today and goes for 10 days. Lots of restaurants going out of business in the area. It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

