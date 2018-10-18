“Herrmann
Daily News Brief | October 18, 2018

| October 18, 2018
Today… Annapolis Police arrested a gun toting barista at Zu Coffee. Governor’s Bridge Road bridge is moving forward. Navy unveils uniforms for Army-Navy Game. Pumpkins are not so plentiful. Comptroller Franchot is not happy with Natural Light beer. Natural Light beer does not care. And the Baltimore City Police have solved all their woes and have moved onto more important things like telling the cast of Saturday Night Live they were offended by their comedy sketch. It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

