Daily News Brief | October 12, 2018

Today… Candy Thompson, a spokesperson from the DNR is suing the agency for a violation of her right to free speech. Steuart Pittman looks to put the brakes on developer campaign contributions. Democrats see a “blue wave” coming to Maryland despite Jealous being down 20 points. Some surprising numbers about Maryland colleges and earning capability. And of course the weekend with plenty to with the Navy Temple game, the Renn Fest, Homestead Gardens’ Fall Fest, and the Annapolis Boat Shows Powerboat Show! And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

