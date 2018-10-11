Daily News Brief | October 11, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… BIG is back in business shipping books. Baltimore Police spokesperson calls it quits. Annapolis Police have an “environmental issue” in their lobby. Natty Boh gives back to the Chesapeake Bay. Amazon will now deliver Whole Foods to Anne Arundel County! It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast! BONUS CONTENT: At the end, we tacked on some horrible audio from the LWV Candidate Forum last night for State Senate District 30 with Ron George and Sarah Elfreth. Audio quality is poor–you have been warned!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast