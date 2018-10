Daily News Brief | October 1, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… A local teen is reported missing and found dead in Baltimore and her last known acquaintance is shot in Gambrills. Speaker Busch heading home after heart bypass. Construction in Crofton to cause 6 month headache for commuters. Protecting yourself against the Facebook hack. Baltimore Police salaries will stun you. And the Orioles head for the couch on a winning note; but as the losingest team in baseball. All that and George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

