“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

CSC Elementary student threatens to shoot another, police and administration investigating

| October 3, 2018

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel County Police and the administration at Cape St. Claire Elementary are investigating a threat made against a student by another student.

Yesterday, an unidentified student made the threat to another student who initially did not report the incident. The incident was reported today and an investigation ensued. No weapons were found after a search; and while school officials do not believe there to be a threat, they are still working with police to get all the information surrounding the incident. The student involved will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct.

A letter was sent home to parents today:

Download (PDF, 123KB)

Rams Head
Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark