CSC Elementary student threatens to shoot another, police and administration investigating

Theand the administration at Cape St. Claire Elementary are investigating a threat made against a student by another student.

Yesterday, an unidentified student made the threat to another student who initially did not report the incident. The incident was reported today and an investigation ensued. No weapons were found after a search; and while school officials do not believe there to be a threat, they are still working with police to get all the information surrounding the incident. The student involved will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct.

A letter was sent home to parents today:

Download (PDF, 123KB)

