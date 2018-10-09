Crownsville man murdered in Glen Burnie

On Monday, October 8, 2018 at approximately 3:57 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 300 block of Highland Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland for a shooting. Upon arrival officers observed citizens providing first aid to an adult male.

Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased due to his injuries. The victim was identified as Prateek Kumar, a nineteen year old male from the 1100 block of Gumbottom Road, Crownsville, Maryland.

Homicide Detectives and the Evidence Collection Unit arrived on scene and collected items of evidentiary value. During a canvass of the area several witnesses were identified and interviewed. Detectives believe this to be a targeted incident. Mr. Kumar’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where cause and manner of death will be determined.

As this is a very fluid and active investigation the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

