Crosby wins three PRSA Thoth Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications won three awards in the 50th annual Thoth Awards sponsored by the National Capital Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. Crosby was recognized for these client programs:

“Victories for Veterans Integrated Communications Campaign,” a national advertising and public relations campaign conducted for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a leading veterans service organization.

“Victories for Veterans Social Media Video Series,” Facebook videos produced to build awareness and support for DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

“Driving Organ Donation Awareness Through Video Content,” Facebook videos created to increase organ donation registrations for the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Department of Transplantation.

The annual Thoth Awards recognize the most outstanding public relations and communications programs produced by firms in the Greater Washington, D.C., area.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm ranks #5 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 and 2018 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com .

