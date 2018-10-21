Crosby donates $20K and 680 hours during Day of Service

Crosby Marketing Communications recently celebrated its sixth annual Inspiring Actions That Matter™ Day of Service. Each year, the agency closes its Annapolis, Md., headquarters and Washington, D.C., office, and all 85 staff members participate in service projects with local charities and nonprofit organizations.

In a single day, the Crosby team performed 680 hours of community service for four different organizations in the Washington/Baltimore region, including:

Anne Arundel County Food Bank, which collects, purchases and distributes food to needy families and seniors. The Crosby team sorted incoming food and organized meal boxes, as well as created educational-activity kits for children, and baby care kits for new mothers in homeless shelters.

Dog Tag Inc. empowers service-disabled veterans, military spouses and caregivers to discover personal and professional fulfillment in the civilian world through an innovative business and entrepreneurship fellowship program. The Crosby team spent the day in Washington, D.C., presenting a workshop on branding as part of the educational program.

Second Chance, located in Baltimore, retrains and creates employment for displaced and unemployed workers by repurposing and selling reclaimed materials. Crosby staff worked in the group’s warehouse and helped prepare materials for resale in its store.

The Severn River Association, a group of individuals and community organizations that advocate, educate and act to protect and improve the health of the Severn River Watershed. Crosby navigated the river on kayaks to measure the growth of submerged aquatic vegetation as part of a large research project on the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality.

To provide support beyond volunteer hours, Crosby also made a $5,000 donation to each organization, for a total of $20,000. To date, Crosby has contributed 2,720 hours of employee time and $90,000 to charities and nonprofits, as part of its Day of Service program.

“Our company mission is Inspiring Actions That Matter™,” said agency President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “Every day, we help leading nonprofit, government and business organizations improve the lives of Americans, and our day of service is a way for our team to carry that mission into the communities where we live and work.”

