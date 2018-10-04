Crosby continues growth with new hires

Crosby Marketing Communications has added two professionals to its growing team. Gary Ellison joins the agency as a Senior Multimedia Editor and Kelly Scruggs as a Social Media Designer.

Ellison adds his talents to Crosby’s expanding video and multimedia capabilities. As a Senior Multimedia Editor, he brings strong experience in shooting, editing and creating motion graphics for corporate video, TV and PSA development, and dynamic presentations. Ellison comes from Discovery Communications, where he spent six years as a Producer/Editor creating promotions, digital and social media content for Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, American Heroes and Destination America. Earlier in his career, he was a camera operator and developed news segments and corporate videos for SKV Communications in Manchester, England.

As a Social Media Designer, Scruggs brings strong creative skills, particularly in rich media and video animation. She develops concepts and designs engaging content for use across all social media and digital platforms. Scruggs comes to Crosby from Merkle, where she was an award-winning Art Director creating campaigns for clients, including USAA, Nationwide and Laser Spine Institute. She is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare,Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm ranks #5 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS