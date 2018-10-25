CRAB to award the “Triple Crown of Sailing Award” on Wednesday night

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Hospice organizations will award the Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy sponsored by Weems & Plath on Wednesday, October 24th at 7:00 pm at The Market House in Annapolis. A reception at the newly opened Market House will start at 6:00 pm with the trophy presentation to the winning skipper at 7:00 pm.

The jointly promoted charity sailing races respectively known at The Leukemia Cup, The CRAB Cup, and The Hospice Cup are held in June, August and September each year. In 2018, an effort to promote greater skipper participation in all three races and enhance fundraising support for the respective charities became the focus of the creation of The Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy. The skipper with the best finish in all three races who also raised the most money for each of the three charities will be presented with the trophy on October 24th by Weems & Plath’s new President and Owner Michael Flanagan.

The three finalists are John Heintz, skipper of Endurance, Harbor 20; Dan Flagler, skipper of Flagfest, PHRF C; and, Jack Detwiler, skipper of Skimmer in PHRF N.

All members of the sailing community are invited to attend and recognize the outstanding effort the three finalists put into making “The Sailing Capital of the United States” also the most charitable sailing community.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS