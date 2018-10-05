County motorists urged to use caution on Sunday for Lifeline 100 bicycle event

The fifth annual Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 Century Ride and Make Health Happen Community Health Fair will be held this Sunday, October 7th. The event hosted by Anne Arundel County Police, Recreation & Parks, and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) offers a great experience for cyclists of all ages and abilities with 100, 65, 30 and 15 mile route options as well as a free Children’s Bike Rodeo and Family Fun Ride and Community Health Fair at Kinder Farm Park in Millersville. The 15 and 30 mile routes are great for families, seniors, recreational and riders with special needs. They are entirely on flat, paved trails using the B&A and BWI Loop Trails. The 100 and 65 mile routes wind throughout scenic Anne Arundel County including views of downtown Annapolis, the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, southern Anne Arundel County, BWI/Marshall airport and more.

County Executive Steve Schuh who has participated twice before said “the Lifeline 100 exemplifies the power of partnership by county agencies and nonprofits, and I urge citizens of all ages and abilities come join us for this award winning event at Kinder Farm Park.” All proceeds will be donated to county nonprofit organizations including the Crisis Response System, Recreation Deeds for Special Needs and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”). In last year’s event more than 800 cyclists participated and $21,000 was raised for non-profits. This year’s ride is expected to have even more participants. Details about the event can be found at www.lifeline100.com. The inaugural 2014 Lifeline 100 Century Ride received the Innovative Program Award from the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association and in 2015 won the Maryland, My Maryland Special Event of the Year.

Motorists are advised to be aware of greater numbers of cyclists on the roads especially in the morning through Annapolis and Bay Ridge, in South County (Edgewater, Galesville, Harwood) mid/late morning then proceeding through Davidsonville, Crownsville, Crofton and Gambrills as they make their way towards BWI Airport where they continue riding on trails. There will be no road closures but certain crossings may have police supervision. Under Maryland law, drivers are required to give cyclists at least three feet of space while passing when safe to do so. Drivers are reminded that texting and hand held phones are illegal and dangerous, especially to cyclists. A car drifting only slightly to the right is enough to hurt or kill a cyclist legally riding on the road. Drivers should be especially cautious at crossings. Participating and other cyclists on the road are reminded that they are required to obey all traffic laws including stop signs and red lights and they should ride in a predictable manner and giving hand signals prior to turning or changing lanes. A good summary of laws and safety tips for drivers and cyclists can be found at the Maryland SHA website:

www.sha.maryland.gov/Index.aspx?PageId=357

Online registration for the Lifeline100 ride is open at www.lifeline100.com/register through midnight Friday, October 5th. Early packet pickup and walk-in registration is available at the Kinder Farm Park Visitor Center on Saturday, October 6th from 12:00 – 2:00 PM and starting at 6:15 AM on event day, October 7th. The Children’s Bike Rodeo is 12:30 – 2:30 PM for ages 4 – 10 and is free but parents are encouraged to reserve a time slot at www.lifeline100.com/rodeo .

