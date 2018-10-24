County in negotiations to purchase land for future school site in Marley Neck

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced that the County is in negotiations to purchase 8.3 acres of land off Marley Neck Boulevard for a future neighborhood elementary school site.

“I am committed to preventing school enrollment from continuing to rise on the Marley Neck peninsula,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “These negotiations are a first step toward ensuring that we will have the land needed to build a new elementary school in Marley.”

The 8.3 acre parcel would be within the planned Tanyard Cove South community of Marley Neck Boulevard. The County and Anne Arundel County Public Schools are in the early stages of exploring the viability of a public private partnership proposal where the developer could potentially construct the school under the new P3 regulations/authority recently enacted by the State effective July 1, 2018.

The County has begun an initiative to acquire needed land for schools and parks to ensure a better quality of life for residents. This purchase would be the fourth major land acquisition announcement since late spring.

In May, Schuh, along with Speaker Mike Busch, announced that Anne Arundel County is in negotiations to buy a 100+ acre parcel of property for a future regional park and/or potential school site in the Brooklyn Park/North County area.

In July, the County agreed to purchase the 140-acre property in Churchton popularly known as Turtle Run at Deep Cove. The Schuh Administration plans to create passive recreation areas, like hiking trails, and plant trees to preserve the site’s environmentally sensitive features such as tidal and non-tidal wetlands that feed into Deep Cove Creek.

In early October, the County announced its intent to purchase a 71-acre parcel off Hospital Drive in Glen Burnie/Millersville for a park and potential school site.

The Marley Neck land purchase would be made through the County’s Land Acquisition Fund, which was first proposed by the County Executive in this year’s budget. The County Council has final approval on all land purchased through the Fund.

