Continuing the Tradition: Budweiser Clydesdales to lead this year’s Military Bowl Parade

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, today announced that the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will continue their tradition of headlining the Military Bowl Parade to kick off gameday prior to this year’s game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Monday, Dec 31.

As has become routine, thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets as the parade steps off from City Dock at 9 a.m. before winding its way through historic downtown Annapolis en route to the stadium. Admission to the parade is free.

A color guard will lead the procession, followed by the Budweiser Clydesdales, musical groups, civic organizations, military-themed groups and youth clubs, including Anne Arundel Youth Football Association (AAYFA) championship teams. (The Bowl invites AAYFA championship teams to participate in the parade and receive complimentary game tickets.) Each team participating in the Military Bowl will be represented by its marching band and spirit squad. The parade also will feature several Recipients of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor presented for personal acts of valor above and beyond the call of duty.

“The Military Bowl Parade has become an annual tradition. It is such a great event, watching the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and all of the other participants walk and ride through Downtown Annapolis,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We can’t wait for another terrific gameday with the Parade, Official Tailgate and other events. A special thank you to all of our friends and partners who help make this happen!”

Groups interested in participating in the Military Bowl Parade can register on the Military Bowl website; contact Military Bowl Director of External Relations Josh Barr for more information at [email protected]. For information on parade sponsorship opportunities, contact Military Bowl Director of Development &

Sponsorships Bob Treseler at [email protected]. Businesses wishing to participate will be asked to purchase a parade sponsorship.

The 2018 Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman kicks off at noon and features teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. The game will be televised on ESPN. Tickets and parking passes can be purchased at militarybowl.org/tickets.

