Congestion update: State to fund studies on Route 3 and Ritchie Highway

| October 28, 2018
County Executive Steve Schuh recently announced an agreement with the Maryland Department of Transportation to fund two congestion relief studies for Route 3 in Crofton and Route 2 Ritchie Highway from the Baltimore City line down the Broadneck Peninsula.

“We are committed to working with Secretary Rahn to relieve the worse traffic choke points in the Anne Arundel County,” said Schuh. “These two studies are critical first steps to ensuring we can break the traffic bottlenecks in Pasadena, Severna Park, Arnold, and Crofton.”

The State Highway Administration will work with County officials to initiate high-level feasibility studies to determine the preliminary costs and impacts of adding a lane to Route 3 from the Prince George’s line to Route 32 in the Crofton Area and adding a lane on Route 2 Ritchie Highway from the Baltimore City line down to US 50/US 301 on the Broadneck Peninsula.

Earlier this year, Schuh announced a $30 million annual County investment to improve more than 4,600 miles of local roads in Anne Arundel County. In 2015, the County first proposed increasing the road maintenance budget by $9 million to help stabilize the network of roadways, after years of under-funding. The recently enacted budget increases that amount by $4 million to $30 million annually. The funding will allow the Department of Public Works to gradually improve roads in every corner of the County.

The funding for increased road maintenance was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

