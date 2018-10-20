Condé Nast says BWI is #10

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was ranked the tenth best U.S. airport, according to the Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards. This week, Condé Nast Traveler magazine announced the results of its comprehensive annual survey, which examined domestic and global destinations, airlines, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airports, and other travel options.

“At BWI Marshall Airport, we remain committed to excellent customer service and convenient travel for our passengers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This new public survey acknowledges that BWI Marshall is one of the leading airports in the United States.”

According to Condé Nast Traveler, more than 429,000 reader surveys were submitted for the 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards. The survey highlighted BWI Marshall Airport’s efficiency, transit access, and amenities, noting that foodies, “like the multitude of places to sample Maryland’s famous crabs.”

BWI Marshall was the only airport in the region to make the list of The Best Airports in the U.S. There are over 500 commercial service airports in the U.S., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards will be highlighted in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler magazine.

BWI Marshall Airport remains the busiest airport in the region. The airport has set three-straight annual passenger records. Through July 2018, BWI Marshall has set new monthly passenger records in 36 of the past 37 months. In January, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a new economic impact report which revealed that BWI Marshall Airport produces a total economic impact of $9.3 billion. The airport and visitors generate and support more than 106,000 jobs throughout the region.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS