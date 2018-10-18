Children’s Theatre of Annapolis receives grant to replace stage lighting

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) is pleased to announce it has received a $20,952 grant from Phillips Charitable Foundation. These funds will support the replacement of the theatre’s lighting system with state-of-the-art LED lights, saving energy costs and helping to bring its production ability up to the level of a small regional theatre. Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) is pleased to announce it has received a $20,952 grant from Phillips Charitable Foundation. These funds will support the replacement of the theatre’s lighting system with state-of-the-art LED lights, saving energy costs and helping to bring its production ability up to the level of a small regional theatre.

“This grant will be the catalyst for bringing CTA out of the ‘dark ages,’” said CTA Executive Director Michelle Lucente. “It will significantly improve the overall quality of its productions and workshops, while providing relevant training for youth who are interested in pursuing a future in tech and light design.”

The grant will be used to fund the first phase of replacing the theatre’s antiquated lighting system with state-of-the-art LED lights. This replacement will immediately resolve multiple problems, allowing safer hanging of lights and a wider variety of inventory and design options. LEDs also are more energy-efficient and longer-lasting, which will significantly decrease energy consumption and technical supply costs. Finally, LED lights offer more color availability and variations, allowing lighting designers to cut back on the need to use costly color gels to achieve quality and consistency in light designs.

“The current system makes it difficult to brilliantly light up the youth who perform on the CTA stage,” said Lucente. “Most importantly, this grant will allow the fantastic youth, whom the organization serves, to shine in the way they deserve.”

