Chamber of Commerce announces Hall of Fame and Award winners

The Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce announces the winners of eight awards that will be presented at the Annual Hall of Fame and Awards Dinner on November 1, 2018 at Live! Casino and Hotel located in Hanover at 7002 Arundel Mills Circle.

Each year the Chamber recognizes several companies for their business achievements and success as well as their involvement in the community. This year a large number of nominations were submitted to the Chamber and after reviewing each nomination, the Chamber selected the award winners last week. Some of the winners were notified when representatives of the Chamber stopped by to share the good news. Below you will find a list of the award winners and a description of the award.

The Business Leadership Award Capital Gazette

The Business Leadership Award is presented to an organization or a company in Anne Arundel County that has demonstrated outstanding qualities of leadership within their business and taken on leadership roles in the community. The award winner is recognized for the advancement of sound business practices and adherence to the highest ethical standards.

Business Person of the Year Creig Northrop (Northrop Realty)

This award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated throughout the year the exceptional qualities that are needed in managing a successful organization or business. The honoree should be a visionary and possess outstanding leadership attributes that have led to their organization being distinguished as among the very best.

President’s Award Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Annapolis

This award is presented to an organization or business that has completed a substantial project or achieved a significant business accomplishment during the last year. The project or achievement must add value to the Anne Arundel County community, promote economic growth and help create or preserve jobs.

Advocate of the Year Carol Boyer (Maryland House Detox)

This award is presented to the person or business who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in advocating for a cause or issue that affects business, the economy or our quality of life. The recipient has recognized a specific need or an issue and worked to heightening awareness and take action.

Non-Profit of the Year SOFO (South Forest Drive)

This award is presented to an Anne Arundel County organization that has demonstrated strong efforts to successfully pursue its mission and improve the quality of life and business in Anne Arundel County. The selected organization will show superior commitment to working in close partnership with the business community.

Small Business of the Year Mosquito Joe

This award is presented to the Anne Arundel County business that has demonstrated outstanding skills in meeting business objectives, serving customers and providing a quality work environment for employees over the last year.

Green Business Award Annapolis Compost

This award is presented to an organization or business that demonstrates extraordinary performance related to environmental practices or has made innovative advances in the “green economy”.

Don Riddle Corporate Citizenship Award Skyline Technology

Named after the Don Riddle, founder of Homestead Gardens and respected community and business leader, the award is presented to recognize a business for its philanthropic contributions and strong commitment to public service. The award celebrates the recipient’s dedication to giving back to the community.

At the dinner, the Chamber will also be inducting four well-known and respected community business leaders with distinctive careers into the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame. The 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees are:

David S. Cordish, Kathryn J. Dahl, Fred Delavan and Charles R. Goodman.

Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased by going online www.aaaccc.org

