Carrol’s Creek Cafe to donate $35K to local non profits to celebrate 35th anniversary

It’s a milestone many restaurants dream of, but few ever reach: the day when they can celebrate their 35th Anniversary. This October, Carrol’s Creek Cafe, located on the Eastport waterfront overlooking Spa Creek, is marking the occasion by giving back to the Annapolis community. It is donating $35,000 to local nonprofits and offering diners a special three-course $35 prix fixe dinner menu from Oct. 15 – 27.

“Ever since we first opened our doors in 1983, our family has been striving to serve the freshest, most creative cuisine to our guests,” said owner Jeff Jacobs who began working at the restaurant when he was just 15. “Through the years, we’ve been honored to receive many ‘best of’ honors from local residents for our food, our atmosphere and our expansive views.”

But it’s not just locals raving these days. Just this year, Open Table named Carrol’s Creek as one of the nation’s “100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants” and put it on its list of the “100 Most Scenic Restaurants in the U.S.”

Jacobs credits the local community’s loyalty and support for putting – and keeping – Carrol’s Creek on the map. “I am truly honored when locals choose us as the fine dining destination to share with their guests.

We feel we’re part of the fabric of Annapolis and are delighted to be the place where many residents got their first jobs, went on their first dates or toasted their engagement.” Joining Jacobs in the day-to-day management of the restaurant is another well-known local restaurateur, Richard McClure, who has been the general manager of Carrol’s Creek since 1986.

The festivities surrounding Carrol’s Creek’s anniversary will include an Oct. 28 presentation of $5,000 checks to the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, Eastport Elementary School, Food Allergy Research at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Lighthouse Shelter Pantry, Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland and the Naval Academy Glee Club.

For those wishing to join the celebration during the two-week period when the $35 Prix Fixe Anniversary Dinner Menu will be featured, reservations can be made by calling 410.263.8102 or visiting www.carrolscreek.com. Carrol’s Creek is located at 410 Severn Ave. in the Eastport neighborhood of Annapolis.

