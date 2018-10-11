Visit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) 285-acre sustainable Clagett Farm this month for a festival featuring local craft beer, a variety of sliders, clay-oven pizza, and Chesapeake Bay science.

The annual CBF fundraiser—Burgers and Brews for the Bay—returns Sunday, Oct. 21, for the fourth year at the farm in Prince George’s County. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at 11904 Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

This year there will be seven different food stations, regional craft beer, live blue grass music, hay rides, a moon bounce, pumpkins, and fun educational stations. The family-friendly event is intended to satisfy and quench your appetite. It will also teach attendees about sustainable farm practices and how people can improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay through advocacy and projects at their own home.

The meat for the sliders is sourced from Clagett’s own grass-fed beef and lamb and will be served on freshly baked rolls by Atwater’s in Baltimore. This year’s event will feature the first ever craft beer brewed exclusively from Clagett Farm hops—a Black IPA dubbed “Chesepiooc Clagett Farm Cascadian Dark Ale” that was brewed exclusively for CBF by Chespiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton. Chesepiooc is an original Algonquin name for the Bay.

Food and drink stations will be scattered throughout the farm, within easy walking distance of each other. In between grabbing burgers and drinks, guests can also view grazing cows and sheep.

Food and drink pairings for the event include:

For dessert, Smith Island Cakes made by Mary Ada Marshall of Tylerton, Maryland will be served along with Prigel Family Creamery ice cream. The ice cream will also top off root beer floats.

Tickets are $10 for children ages 3 to 11, $25 for designated drivers and ages 12 to 20, $40 for adults if purchased before noon on Oct. 19, and $50 regular admission for adults at the event or after noon on Oct. 19.

All proceeds from the event support CBF’s efforts to defend and protect the bay, including the foundation’s educational programs, oyster restoration efforts, agricultural stewardship outreach, and advocacy initiatives at both the federal and state level.

Tickets can be purchased on CBF’s website and more information can be found here. This is a rain or shine event and no refunds will be issued due to weather.

