Mmmmm mmmmm .. Crash Test Dummies coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The Cowsills

Wednesday, December 12

8pm | $39.50

Crash Test Dummies 25th Anniversary Tour

Monday, January 21

8pm | $39.50

Deanna Bogart (rescheduled show)

Sunday, November 25

8pm | $35

Gina Sicilia opening act for Paul Thorn

Wednesday, December 7

8pm | $30

UPCOMING SHOWS:

10/28 The Capitol Steps

10/29 The Very Best Of Dave Mason

10/30 Boscoe France Band & Magnolia Boulevard

10/31 Acoustic Alchemy

11/01 JD Souther

11/02, 3, 4 Crack The Sky

11/04 Diane Schuur

11/05 Judith Hill

11/07 Paul Thorn w. Gina Sicilia

11/08 Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes

11/09 Comedian Jim Norton

11/10 Blac Rabbit *All Ages Matinee

11/10 Phil Vassar

11/11 Gino Vannelli

11/13 Fruit Bats (Solo) & Vetiver (Solo)

11/14 Yonder Mountain String Band

11/15 Carlene Carter (daughter of June Carter Cash)

11/16 10,000 Maniacs

11/17 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag Brunch

11/17 Maggie Rose w. Rude Music of Morrison Brothers

11/18 Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute *Matinee Show

11/18 Rams Head Presents Alan Parsons Live at Maryland Hall

11/18 Penny & Sparrow w. Joy Oladokun

11/19 Leo Kottke

11/20 Anthony David & Sy Smith

11/21 Comedy Jam at the Ram

11/23 The Best of Janis Joplin & Jimi Hendrix feat. Kelly Bell, Tommy Lepson, Patty Reese, Mama Moon

11/24 Livingston Taylor *Matinee Show

11/24 Jon Reep Winner of Last Comic Standing w. Brent Blakeney

11/25 Deanna Bogart Band *RESCHEDULED

11/26 Steve Earle & The Dukes: The Copperhead Road 30th Anniversary

11/28 Keith Harkin w. Joey Harkum

11/29 ReBirth Brass Band

11/30 Shawn Colvin w. Seth Glier

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

