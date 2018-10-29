Mmmmm mmmmm .. Crash Test Dummies coming to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The Cowsills
Wednesday, December 12
8pm | $39.50
Crash Test Dummies 25th Anniversary Tour
Monday, January 21
8pm | $39.50
NOTE:
Deanna Bogart (rescheduled show)
Sunday, November 25
8pm | $35
Gina Sicilia opening act for Paul Thorn
Wednesday, December 7
8pm | $30
UPCOMING SHOWS:
10/28 The Capitol Steps
10/29 The Very Best Of Dave Mason
10/30 Boscoe France Band & Magnolia Boulevard
10/31 Acoustic Alchemy
11/01 JD Souther
11/02, 3, 4 Crack The Sky
11/04 Diane Schuur
11/05 Judith Hill
11/07 Paul Thorn w. Gina Sicilia
11/08 Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes
11/09 Comedian Jim Norton
11/10 Blac Rabbit *All Ages Matinee
11/10 Phil Vassar
11/11 Gino Vannelli
11/13 Fruit Bats (Solo) & Vetiver (Solo)
11/14 Yonder Mountain String Band
11/15 Carlene Carter (daughter of June Carter Cash)
11/16 10,000 Maniacs
11/17 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag Brunch
11/17 Maggie Rose w. Rude Music of Morrison Brothers
11/18 Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute *Matinee Show
11/18 Rams Head Presents Alan Parsons Live at Maryland Hall
11/18 Penny & Sparrow w. Joy Oladokun
11/19 Leo Kottke
11/20 Anthony David & Sy Smith
11/21 Comedy Jam at the Ram
11/23 The Best of Janis Joplin & Jimi Hendrix feat. Kelly Bell, Tommy Lepson, Patty Reese, Mama Moon
11/24 Livingston Taylor *Matinee Show
11/24 Jon Reep Winner of Last Comic Standing w. Brent Blakeney
11/25 Deanna Bogart Band *RESCHEDULED
11/26 Steve Earle & The Dukes: The Copperhead Road 30th Anniversary
11/28 Keith Harkin w. Joey Harkum
11/29 ReBirth Brass Band
11/30 Shawn Colvin w. Seth Glier
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
