BREAKING: Police make arrest in murder of Danielle Gunson

Anne Arundel County Police have made an arrest in the murder of Danielle Gunson in late September. See our prior coverage here, here, and here.

The following is a release form the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

As the investigation continued over the next few weeks, Anne Arundel County Homicide detectives were able to link the murder of Danielle Gunson to the attempted murder of Terence John Caruso Jr. On Thursday, September 27, 2018 at approximately 12:45 p.m., Terence Caruso was found shot in the area of Johns Hopkins Road in Gambrills, Maryland. Terence Caruso was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

During the course of the investigation detectives, identified Liam Cameron Penn, a twenty-five year old male from the 2600 block of Bunker Hill Road, Woodstock, Maryland, as a suspect in the murder of Danielle Gunson and attempted murder of Terence Caruso. Investigation revealed Terence Caruso and Danielle Gunson were with Penn during the early morning hours of Thursday, September 27, 2018. The investigation further revealed that Penn pulled off the roadway in the area of Saint Stephens Church Road and Johns Hopkins Road in Crownsville, Maryland, and shot Terence Caruso and Danielle Gunson. Penn then transported Danielle Gunson’s body to the 100 block of Riverside Road in Baltimore City, leaving her body there. Penn left Terence Caruso behind in Crownsville, Maryland.

On Monday, October 29, 2018, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Liam Penn with the murder of Danielle Gunson and the attempted murder of Terence Caruso. On Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at approximately 2:15 a.m., the Baltimore and Howard County Police Departments assisted the Anne Arundel County Police Department with the apprehension of Liam Penn. The suspect was taken into custody without incident in the 2600 block of Bunker Hill Road, Woodstock, Maryland.

This investigation is very fluid and active but the information developed indicates this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Arrested:

Liam Cameron Penn | 25 | 2600 block Bunker Hill Road | Woodstock, MD 21163

Charges:

Murder – First Degree

Att 1st Deg. Murder

Murder-Second Degree

Att 2nd Deg. Murder

Assault-First Degree

Assault-Sec Degree

Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime

Penn and Caruso were friends. In an Instagram post just days before the shootings, these were posted to the Instagram account of Terry Caruso.

