B.I.G. is back. Books needed!

After 18 months of no activity, Parole Rotary’s signature project, Books for International Goodwill (B.I.G.), will be back in business. B.I.G had lost its lease on its warehouse and had to cease operations when no other facility could be found. But a new location has recently been leased at 451 Defense Highway in Annapolis, and will be ready to accept books once again beginning on Saturday, October 20, and a Grand Opening celebration is planned for November 10.

Over the 20 years that B.I.G. operated, they distributed over 8.5 million books to more than 30 under-served populations around the world keeping used books alive, increasing literacy and knowledge, spreading our language and culture, and keeping old books out of our landfills. When the operations had to close, the void was felt by many in the U.S and in foreign countries. They are now rejoicing to know that this important service for millions of our less fortunate world inhabitants will benefit once again. Books can be dropped at the Defense Highway location 24/7 using the drop-off shed at the facility. While all types of books are useful, priority is given to non-fiction, textbooks and children’s books.

Many books received are not as appropriate as others for under-served populations, but they still have value and an extended life. These books, about 40,000, are placed on sale at about 6-week intervals for local readers to peruse and purchase at discounted prices. B.I.G. is tentatively scheduling its next sale at the new warehouse from 8am to 2pm on December 8.

B.I.G. is the largest volume volunteer-based book distribution project in the world, processing over a half million books per year. If you would like to volunteer, help is needed the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month from 8am to noon and during the week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays any time between 9am and 3pm.

For more information call 410 757 2785, email [email protected] or check the website www.big-books.org.

