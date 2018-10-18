Arlotto calls for anti-bullying statement by turning schools orange on October 24

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto has urged all county government offices and local businesses to join Anne Arundel County Public Schools in a powerful and colorful statement against the negative impacts of bullying on Wednesday, October 24.

Students and school system employees have been encouraged to wear orange on that day as part of the National Bullying Prevention Center’s Unity Day 2018. The day is designed to visibly show commitments to fostering acceptance and inclusion and eliminate hate and bullying.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and schools have been undertaking activities designed to educate students about the negative impacts of bullying and inspire them to band together to eliminate bullying from our schools and our society.

“Wearing orange or any other color won’t, in and of itself, solve bullying or any other issue,” Dr. Arlotto said. “But as we have seen before throughout our school system, our county, our state, and our nation, there is great power in unifying statements and actions that offer opportunities to serve as rallying cries that begin or continue to change mindsets. We are hopeful that we can make a powerful public statement throughout our county on October 24 as we stand together against bullying.”

More information about the National Bullying Prevention Center can be found at www.pacer.org/bullying.

Source : AACPS

