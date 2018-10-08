“Herrmann
Anne Arundel Firefighter’s Union rebuff’s Schuh for County Executive

| October 8, 2018

In a strongly worded open letter to the citizens of Anne Arundel County, IAFF Local 1563 President, Joe Addivinola firmly rebukes the candidacy of incumbent County Executive Steve Schuh.

As President of the 800+ member union, he cites understaffed stations, sub-standard wages, and paints a dire picture of emergencies in southern Anne Arundel County.

The full letter is below or can be read here.

