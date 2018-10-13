Anne Arundel County proposes to purchase 71 acres in Glen Burnie for future school or park

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced that his Administration has agreed to purchase 71 acres of land on Hospital Drive in Glen Burnie for a future park and potential school site.

“As Anne Arundel County grows, I am committed to ensuring the Glen Burnie and Millersville communities have adequate land for their educational and recreational needs,” said Schuh. “This agreement will ensure these residents will enjoy an enhanced quality of life for decades to come.”

The proposed agreement comes as Anne Arundel County has begun an initiative to acquire the needed land for schools and parks to ensure a better quality of life for its residents. This announced purchase is the third major land acquisition announcement since the summer.

“Families in my district are tired of the strain placed on our schools due to overcrowding,” said Councilman John Grasso. “This land purchase will ensure my constituents will have a potential school or park instead of a new residential development.”

In May, Schuh, along with Speaker Mike Busch, announced that Anne Arundel County is in negotiations to buy a 100+ acre parcel of property for a future school site and/or regional park in the Brooklyn Park/North County area.

In July, the County agreed to purchase the 140 acre property in Churchton popularly known as Turtle Run at Deep Cove. The Schuh Administration plans to create passive recreation areas, like hiking trails, and plant trees to preserve the site’s environmentally sensitive features such as tidal and non-tidal wetlands that feed into Deep Cove Creek.

The purchase of the Glen Burnie parcel off Hospital Drive, currently owned by the Pumphrey family, was made possible through the County Executive’s Land Acquisition Fund, first proposed in this year’s budget. The County Council has final approval on land purchased through the Fund.

