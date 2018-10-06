Anne Arundel County gets 52 new firefighters

Steve Schuh and Fire Chief Allan Graves, along with more than 700 friends and family attended the graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 57 at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park. Fifty-two new firefighters have joined the ranks of three area fire departments following their graduation from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Training Academy Friday night. Anne Arundel County Executiveand Fire Chief Allan Graves, along with more than 700 friends and family attended the graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 57 at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park.

The firefighters completing the six month academy include 39 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, seven firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department and six firefighters from the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department.

“You’ll be glad to know that the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and her sister departments of Annapolis City and BWI anxiously await your energies and ambitions,” said Chief Graves in his address to the new firefighters. “You are graduating at a time of growing fire departments excited to provide much needed services to the community. The service needs have changed and we are changing to meet them,” he said.

Category: Local News, NEWS