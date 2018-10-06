Anne Arundel County gets 52 new firefighters

“Herrmann
Fifty-two new firefighters have joined the ranks of three area fire departments following their graduation from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Training Academy Friday night. Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh and Fire Chief Allan Graves, along with more than 700 friends and family attended the graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 57 at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park.

Shannon Biggs, Severna Park, MD; Jonathan Biggs-Moore, Elkton, MD; Matthew Boland, Harrisburg, PA; Brooks Bowden, Salisbury, MD; Charles Bowman, Glen Rock, PA; Ryan Bramble, Delmar, DE; Kristin Brendle, Davidsonville, MD; Anson Brown, Columbia, MD; Hector Calixto, Pasadena, MD; Adrian Church, Baltimore, MD; Ryan Conboy, King of Prussia, PA; Joel Confer, Hershey, PA; Robert Conway, Butler, NJ; Grayson Crabb, Damascus, MD; Nicholas Dooley, Littlestown, PA; Cole Eicholtz, Towson, MD; Michael Faherty, Staten Island, NY; Kathryn Filkins, Annapolis, MD; James Finn, Rising Sun, MD; Thomas Gohn, Rocky Point, NY; Andrew Gonsolin, Vacaville, CA; Ryan Graf, Glenolden, PA; Kyle Greim, Pasadena, MD; Mara Halley, Port Chester, NY; Christopher Hoeffner, Bivalve, MD; Erick Jones, Baltimore, MD; Jacob Jones, Centreville, MD; Tyler Knapp, Centreville, MD; Jacob Koch, Severna Park, MD; Aaron Kroh. Elysburg, PA; Ethan Lewis, Annapolis, MD; Wesley Logue, Catonsville, MD; Joseph Maxwell, Baltimore, MD; Justin McNaughton, York Haven, PA; Michael Miller, Ellicott City, MD; Nicholas Papaleonti, Annapolis, MD; Nicholas Partenope, Staten Island, NY; Larry Payne, Lanham, MD; Justin Ramos, Annapolis, MD; William Reading, Annapolis, MD; Christain Rejonis, Smithsburg, MD; Hunter Riggs, Lothian, MD; Anthony Scalise, Baltimore, MD; Dakota Schneider, Cresson, PA; Ian Schwalenberg, Huntingtown, MD; Steven Seay, Chesterfield, VA; Anthony Simonetta, Glen Burnie, MD; Theodore Speier, Baltimore, MD; Nicholas Swigert, Pasadena, MD; Kendall Wallace, Upper Marlboro, MD; Corey Wetzel, Union Bridge, MD and Ryan Womax, Clayton, DE.

The firefighters completing the six month academy include 39 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, seven firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department and six firefighters from the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department.
“You’ll be glad to know that the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and her sister departments of Annapolis City and BWI anxiously await your energies and ambitions,” said Chief Graves in his address to the new firefighters. “You are graduating at a time of growing fire departments excited to provide much needed services to the community. The service needs have changed and we are changing to meet them,” he said.
