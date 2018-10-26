Annapolis woman killed in Edgewater crash

UPDATE: We have learned that the victim, Heather Waibel was a math teacher and National Honor Society advisor at Southern High School and had been at the school since 2011. The school sent home a letter with students this afternoon (below).

One person has died after an early morning crash in Edgewater. The accident happened at 630am on Route 2 (Solomons Island Road) northbound near the intersection of Virginia avenue, just south of the South River Bridge.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours as police investigated the accident and both lanes were closed for a period to facilitate the landing of a MedEvac helicopter.

On October 26, 2018 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police responded to an accident at Solomons Island Rd near Virginia Ave in Edgewater. A Mitsubishi was southbound on Solomons Island Rd when the driver, Heather Marie Waibel, of Annapolis, lost control and crossed in front of a northbound Toyota minivan operated by Jessica Lewis of St. Leonard, MD. The Toyota struck the Mitsubishi broadside before sideswiping a Lincoln SUV also traveling northbound.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fire Department and was taken to the Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. The driver of the Toyota was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in critical condition. The diver of the Lincoln was not injured.

The preliminary cause of the crash is failing to remain right of center. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

