Annapolis Police investigating murder

| October 31, 2018

This is an update to a story published last night.

From Annapolis Police Department:
The victim in this shooting died from his injuries after being transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim has been identified as Kory Johnson, 27, of Annapolis.

Detectives are actively investigating this death as a homicide. We are asking for assistance from the community. Anyone with information is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

