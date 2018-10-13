Annapolis Police investigating fatal accident on West Street

Officers from the Annapolis Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a vehicle and tractor trailer.

At 9:09 a.m. on Thursday morning, October 11th, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on West Street near 1797 West Street. The tractor trailer was facing eastbound in the westbound lane of West St. Traffic in both directions on West St was stopped while the tractor trailer was backing into a business at 1797 West St.

A Hyundai station wagon being driven by an 89 year old man was traveling eastbound on West St and moved into the westbound lanes striking the cab of the tractor trailer.

The driver of the tractor trailer (Derwin Courtney of Henrico, Virginia) suffered minor injuries and was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center. The driver of the Hyundai (Ralph Reeder of Annapolis) suffered serious injuries and was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma. On October 12th the police department was notified that the driver of the Hyundai, Ralph Reeder, died from his injuries that day.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Officer Travis McQueen at 410-268-9000 or [email protected].

