Annapolis Police investigating Eastport shooting

On October 30th at 7:48 p.m. Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of Bens Drive for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and located an adult male victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound. A Maryland State Police helicopter was dispatched and scheduled to land at Georgetown East Elementary School.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown, but CPR was being administered by medical personnel at the scene

While the police department did not offer any information on a suspect, judging from an increased police presence in adjacent neighborhoods and a police helicopter circling the area, it is assumed that a suspect was not located and is actively being sought by authorities.

