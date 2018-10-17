Annapolis based Crosby promotes three on social media team

Crosby Marketing Communications announced the promotion of three members on its social media team. Jeff Koslofsky has been promoted to Social Media Supervisor, Ashley Butler to Senior Social Media Strategist and Mikel Drnec to Social Media Manager.

As Social Media Supervisor, Jeff Koslofsky plans and implements multi-channel digital and social campaigns for clients, using his expertise in platform strategy, multimedia and analytics. He joined Crosby in 2016 as a Social Media Manager, coming from the Johns Hopkins University Office of Alumni Relations, where he served as Digital Manager. Koslofsky also has a strong video/multimedia background, having worked as videographer, editor and producer for Synthesis Multimedia Productions and the Washington Redskins Broadcast Network. He holds a Master of Arts in Interactive Journalism from American University.

As Senior Social Media Strategist, Ashley Butler helps direct Crosby’s social content managers and creators, leading social media content marketing activities for clients such as Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s program that serves enlisted personnel and their families across the globe. Butler has a strong background in online content and community management, paid social media and analytics. Prior to joining Crosby, she was a Social Media Strategist for Chobani Greek Yogurt in New York City, where she managed social media engagement and content strategy across the brand’s digital platforms. Butler graduated Cum Laude with a B.A. in Sociology from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

As Social Media Manager, Mikel Drnec applies his range of experience managing digital/social platforms and a variety of analytics tools and reporting systems for clients. He also brings a valued skill set from his military experience as a veteran who served as a U.S. Army Infantryman in Afghanistan. Earlier in his career, Drnec was an Internet Services Manager for Knoah/Huawei Technologies, managing social media communities for this Fortune 100 Company. He received a B.A. degree in Political Science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm ranks #5 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

