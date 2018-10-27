AACPS to host conference to help parents help students succeed

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Office of School and Family Partnerships is sponsoring its Family Involvement Conference on Saturday, November 10, 2018. The conference will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Anne Arundel Community College, 101 College Parkway, Arnold, MD.

The theme of this fall’s conference is “We Are Better Together.” Maureen McMahon, Deputy Superintendent for Academics and Strategic Initiatives, will join families for breakfast and will deliver the keynote address.

Participants will be able to choose two workshops to attend from a variety of different topics, such as “How to Help Kids Cope with Worries & Concerns; What We Say Matters: Boost Motivation and Self-Esteem through Positive Talk; Every Child Ready to Read; and College & Career Readiness 101.” To view the registration flyer, including more workshop options, go to www.aacps.org/family.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration is free and open to the public, but space is limited. You can register for the conference online at www.aacps.org/conference or by calling 410-222-5309.

Spanish interpreters will be available. For interpretation in other languages, call 410-222-5417.

If you have other questions, please call the School and Family Partnerships Office at 410-222-5414 or 410-222-5417.

