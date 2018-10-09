AACPS employee arrested on child sex abuse charges

UPDATE: Thoms was also a long-time contractual employee with Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks providing swim lessons to youth at the Arundel Olympic Swim Center in Annapolis and the North Arundel Aquatic Center.

In April 2018, the Department of Social Services received a report of a sexual child abuse. The Annapolis Police Department Criminal Investigations Section was made aware of the allegation and worked with the Department of Social Services to investigate the sexual abuse complaint. The juvenile victim reported they were sexually abused on several occasions between November 2017 and March 2018 in a home in Annapolis.

The victim identified the suspect as Mark Thoms, 38, of Severna Park. The suspect was employed by Anne Arundel County Public Schools during the time of the abuse. Detectives conducted interviews and worked with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect, Mark Thoms.

On October 9, 2018 Mark Thoms turned himself in to the Annapolis Police Department. Thoms is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, three counts of fourth degree sexual offense as a person in a position of authority, three county of fourth degree sexual offense-sexual contact, and three counts of second degree assault. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Thoms is currently listed under Student Support Services at the Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy, an alternative school within the district for students in grades 6-8. (UPDATE) We spoke with Bob Mosier, spokesperson for the school who said he was a Behavior Assistant at the school and was removed from the classroom in April when the allegations came to light. In June, he was placed on administrative leave with pay, where he remains today. This status will be reviewed upon adjudication of the case.

“People who would prey on children have no place in our school system or any school system. When we get allegations such as this, we act on them immediately to insure those alleged to have committed these acts not in a place to adversely affect children, ” said Mosier.

This is an active investigation any other victims or anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Annapolis Police detectives at 410-260-3439. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or the Annapolis Police Department Tip Line 410-280-CLUE.

