AACC names two diversity champions

AACC named David Forrest Caskey and April Comithier Anderson as winners of its first Diversity Champion Award. The awards, presented during the college’s fall convocation on Aug. 16, are just one way Anne Arundel Community College celebrates the diversity of its students, staff and faculty.

“Diversity, inclusion and equity speaks to the fundamental core of my morality and value system,” said Caskey, assistant professor of reading. “I was honored to have been recognized for contributing to something that is so deeply intertwined with who I am and what I do.”

Caskey was chosen for his commitment and effort to support equity, diversity and inclusion. He is co-advisor for the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) and a year-round faculty member in the Summer Bridge Program, a three-week experience that prepares high school graduates for a successful college experience. He is also a subcommittee member for the Educational Policies and Curriculum Committee.

Anderson, a Human Resources consultant, was chosen for her devotion to the college and her emphasis on diversity, both in and outside of her job. “I am incredibly humbled by this award,” she said. “For the last 17 years of my professional career, I have been committed to inclusive excellence and advancing equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

Anderson is a major contributor to the Multicultural Advocacy Group, speaking for employees who may feel uncomfortable voicing their concerns. She presented at the annual conference for the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Association for Multicultural Education and co-presented at the Association of Faculties for the Advancement of Community College Teaching conference. She recently was selected as a presenter for the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources eastern region conference.

The award winners were selected by the school’s Diversity Committee, which looked for nominees who consistently promote an inclusive campus community and demonstrate an ongoing commitment to diversity. The award will be given out annually.

Source : AACC

