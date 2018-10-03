Sinbad, Blac Rabbit and a Holiday Drag Brunch at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Blac Rabbit
Saturday, November 10
12pm| $15
*Matinee
Annapolis Pride Presents
Holiday Drag Brunch
Saturday, December 22
12:30pm| $20
*Matinee
18+
Comedian Sinbad
Thursday, December 27
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $45
Martin Sexton
- Chris Trapper
Friday, February 15
8pm | $42.50
Kasim Sulton’s Utopia
Saturday, March 2
8pm | $39.50
Kris Kristofferson (2nd Night Added by Popular Demand)
Monday, April 22
8pm | $120
UPCOMING SHOWS:
10/03 Rockapella
10/04 English Beat
10/05 Michael Franks
10/06 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull
10/07 Anders Osborne *Matinee Show
10/07 Manhattan Transfer
10/09 Doyle Bramhall II
10/10 & 10/11 Three Dog Night
10/12 Jane Monheit
10/13 Elizabeth Cook w. Caleb Caudle *All Ages Matinee
10/13 Fordham & Dominion Brewing Presents CHEESETOBERFEST in Dover, Delaware
10/13 & 10/14 Eric Hutchinson & The Believers w. Jeremy Messersmith
10/15 The Greatest Love Of All: The Whitney Houston Show Starring Belinda Davids
10/16 JJ Grey
10/17 Candy Dulfer
10/17 Rams Head Presents Jonny Lang at Maryland Hall
10/19 Full Moon Fever: One Night of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
10/20 FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
10/20 Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
10/23 Don Felder formerly of The Eagles
10/24 Pokey LaFarge w. The Watson Twins
10/25 Wynonna & The Big Noise: Roots & Revival Tour
10/26 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt: The Eclipse Sessions Tour
10/27 Burlesque-A-Pades Halloween Spooktacular feat. Andie Pontani
10/28 Melodies & Visions: Loving David Glaser *Matinee Show
10/28 Femmes of Rock Starring Bella Electric Strings
10/29 The Very Best Of Dave Mason
10/30 Boscoe France Band & Magnolia Boulevard
10/31 Acoustic Alchemy
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB