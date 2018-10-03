“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Sinbad, Blac Rabbit and a Holiday Drag Brunch at Rams Head On Stage

| October 3, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Rams Head Presents 2018

Blac Rabbit

Saturday, November 10

12pm| $15

*Matinee

 

Annapolis Pride Presents

Holiday Drag Brunch

Saturday, December 22

12:30pm| $20

*Matinee

18+

 

Comedian Sinbad

Thursday, December 27

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $45

 

Martin Sexton

  1. Chris Trapper

Friday, February 15

8pm | $42.50

 

Kasim Sulton’s Utopia

Saturday, March 2

8pm | $39.50

 

Kris Kristofferson (2nd Night Added by Popular Demand)

Monday, April 22

8pm | $120

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

10/03 Rockapella

10/04 English Beat

10/05 Michael Franks

10/06 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull

10/07 Anders Osborne *Matinee Show

10/07 Manhattan Transfer

10/09 Doyle Bramhall II

10/10 & 10/11 Three Dog Night

10/12 Jane Monheit

10/13 Elizabeth Cook w. Caleb Caudle *All Ages Matinee

10/13 Fordham & Dominion Brewing Presents CHEESETOBERFEST in Dover, Delaware

10/13 & 10/14 Eric Hutchinson & The Believers w. Jeremy Messersmith

10/15 The Greatest Love Of All: The Whitney Houston Show Starring Belinda Davids

10/16 JJ Grey

10/17 Candy Dulfer

10/17 Rams Head Presents Jonny Lang at Maryland Hall

10/19 Full Moon Fever: One Night of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

10/20 FRIENDS! The Musical Parody

10/20 Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

10/23 Don Felder formerly of The Eagles

10/24 Pokey LaFarge w. The Watson Twins

10/25 Wynonna & The Big Noise: Roots & Revival Tour

10/26 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt: The Eclipse Sessions Tour

10/27 Burlesque-A-Pades Halloween Spooktacular feat. Andie Pontani

10/28 Melodies & Visions: Loving David Glaser *Matinee Show

10/28 Femmes of Rock Starring Bella Electric Strings

10/29 The Very Best Of Dave Mason

10/30 Boscoe France Band & Magnolia Boulevard

10/31 Acoustic Alchemy

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark