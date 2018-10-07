Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Boy Named Banjo

Sunday, October 14

1pm| $15

*Matinee

The Capitol Steps

Sunday, October 28

7:30pm | $30

Carlene Carter

Thursday, November 15

8pm | $29.50

AMFM Presents

An Annapolis Christmas 20th Anniversary Show

Monday, December 10

Tuesday, December 11

7pm | $42

Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

Wednesday, December 26

8pm | $30

Jenn Grinels

Friday, January 11

8pm | $20

Greg Brown

Thursday, February 7

8pm | $35

Young Dubliners

Sunday, February 17

1pm | $22

*Matinee

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

10/07 Manhattan Transfer

10/09 Doyle Bramhall II

10/10 & 10/11 Three Dog Night

10/12 Jane Monheit

10/13 Elizabeth Cook w. Caleb Caudle *All Ages Matinee

10/13 Fordham & Dominion Brewing Presents CHEESETOBERFEST in Dover, Delaware

10/13 & 10/14 Eric Hutchinson & The Believers w. Jeremy Messersmith

10/14 Boy Named Banjo *All Ages Matinee

10/15 The Greatest Love Of All: The Whitney Houston Show Starring Belinda Davids

10/16 JJ Grey w. Danny Burns

10/17 Candy Dulfer

10/17 Rams Head Presents Jonny Lang at Maryland Hall

10/19 Full Moon Fever: One Night of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

10/20 FRIENDS! The Musical Parody

10/20 Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

10/23 Don Felder formerly of The Eagles

10/24 Pokey LaFarge w. The Watson Twins

10/25 Wynonna & The Big Noise: Roots & Revival Tour

10/26 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt: The Eclipse Sessions Tour

10/27 Burlesque-A-Pades Halloween Spooktacular feat. Angie Pontani

10/28 Melodies & Visions: Loving David Glaser *Matinee Show

10/28 Femmes of Rock Starring Bella Electric Strings (CANCELLED)

10/28 The Capitol Steps

10/29 The Very Best Of Dave Mason

10/30 Boscoe France Band & Magnolia Boulevard

10/31 Acoustic Alchemy

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB