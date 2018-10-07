Sinbad, Blac Rabbit and a Holiday Drag Brunch at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Boy Named Banjo
Sunday, October 14
1pm| $15
*Matinee
The Capitol Steps
Sunday, October 28
7:30pm | $30
Carlene Carter
Thursday, November 15
8pm | $29.50
AMFM Presents
An Annapolis Christmas 20th Anniversary Show
Monday, December 10
Tuesday, December 11
7pm | $42
Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
Wednesday, December 26
8pm | $30
Jenn Grinels
Friday, January 11
8pm | $20
Greg Brown
Thursday, February 7
8pm | $35
Young Dubliners
Sunday, February 17
1pm | $22
*Matinee
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
10/07 Manhattan Transfer
10/09 Doyle Bramhall II
10/10 & 10/11 Three Dog Night
10/12 Jane Monheit
10/13 Elizabeth Cook w. Caleb Caudle *All Ages Matinee
10/13 Fordham & Dominion Brewing Presents CHEESETOBERFEST in Dover, Delaware
10/13 & 10/14 Eric Hutchinson & The Believers w. Jeremy Messersmith
10/14 Boy Named Banjo *All Ages Matinee
10/15 The Greatest Love Of All: The Whitney Houston Show Starring Belinda Davids
10/16 JJ Grey w. Danny Burns
10/17 Candy Dulfer
10/17 Rams Head Presents Jonny Lang at Maryland Hall
10/19 Full Moon Fever: One Night of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
10/20 FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
10/20 Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
10/23 Don Felder formerly of The Eagles
10/24 Pokey LaFarge w. The Watson Twins
10/25 Wynonna & The Big Noise: Roots & Revival Tour
10/26 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt: The Eclipse Sessions Tour
10/27 Burlesque-A-Pades Halloween Spooktacular feat. Angie Pontani
10/28 Melodies & Visions: Loving David Glaser *Matinee Show
10/28 Femmes of Rock Starring Bella Electric Strings (CANCELLED)
10/28 The Capitol Steps
10/29 The Very Best Of Dave Mason
10/30 Boscoe France Band & Magnolia Boulevard
10/31 Acoustic Alchemy
