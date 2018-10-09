9 FOP lodges endorse Hogan

Hogan for Governor today announced that the Annapolis City Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #1, the Anne Arundel County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #70, the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #7, the Talbot County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #18, the Carroll County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #20, the Howard County Police Officers’ Association – Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #21, the Cecil County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #2, the Greenspring Valley Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #76, and the Mount Rainer Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #85 are proud to endorse Governor Larry Hogan for re-election. These nine endorsements add to the historic level of support for Governor Hogan from a coalition of current and former Democratic leaders, public and private sector unions, and business groups. Hogan for Governor today announced that the Annapolis City Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #1, the Anne Arundel County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #70, the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #7, the Talbot County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #18, the Carroll County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #20, the Howard County Police Officers’ Association – Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #21, the Cecil County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #2, the Greenspring Valley Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #76, and the Mount Rainer Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #85 are proud to endorse Governor Larry Hogan for re-election. These nine endorsements add to the historic level of support for Governor Hogan from a coalition of current and former Democratic leaders, public and private sector unions, and business groups.

“Without a doubt, Governor Hogan is the best Governor that we have had since I’ve been voting,” said Jerome Shai, President of the Annapolis City Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #1. “The Annapolis City Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #1 is proud to endorse the governor for re-election.”

“Governor Hogan embodies the kind of non-partisan common sense leadership that our police officers’ value,” said O’Brien Atkinson, President of the Anne Arundel County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #70. “We are proud to endorse him! Too many of our elected officials value politics over people. Governor Hogan has shown the value of working with our public safety professionals for the betterment of our state. We are proud to have his back and we are proud to know he has ours.”

“Larry Hogan is what our state needs, a truly bipartisan leader who seeks to make things better for all citizens and puts politics aside,” said Bill Raddatz, State Trustee for the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #7. “That is why we, the members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 are happy to join with the rest of the Maryland State Police Lodges to unanimously endorse Larry Hogan for re-election as governor.”

“The Talbot County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #18 endorses Governor Larry Hogan for re-election,” said George Paugh, President of the Talbot County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #18. “The officers in Talbot County appreciated the efforts of the Governor and the support that he gives to law enforcement officers and their families statewide. Governor Hogan’s commitment to working with law enforcement officers, regardless of their political affiliation, leaves no doubt that he is the leader we need in the governor’s office.”

“The Carroll County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 joins with the Maryland State Lodge’s endorsement of Larry Hogan for re-election as governor,” said Brandon Holland, President of the Carroll County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20. “Over the last four years, Larry Hogan has shown a great deal of support for Law Enforcement, and we feel that will continue over the next four years when he is reelected.”

“Through his deliberate actions and undaunted leadership, Governor Hogan has demonstrated his dedication and commitment to Maryland’s law enforcement professionals,” said Christopher Davis, President of the Howard County Police Officers’ Association – Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #21. “He is a principled, independent leader who places the needs of Marylanders above partisan politics. We look forward to working with the governor over the next four years on the issues that matter to law enforcement officers.”

“Cecil County Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge #2 fully supports Governor Larry Hogan and has voted to endorse him for re-election,” said Michael Zack, President of the Cecil County Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge #2. “Governor Hogan has made promises to first responders in Maryland while running for office, once elected Governor he fulfilled those promises. Voters would be hard pressed to find a leader that cares more about police and firefighters than the current governor for the great state of Maryland, Larry Hogan!”

“We at the Greenspring Valley Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #76 are proud to support Larry Hogan for re-election,” said James Laisure, President of the Greenspring Valley Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #76. “We feel that he is the best choice for Maryland because he has always been a friend and champion for law enforcement and first responders. He is what this state needs as governor.”

“Too many of our elected officials value politics over people,” said Victor Kenworthy, President of the Mount Rainer Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #85. “Governor Hogan has shown the value of working with our public safety professionals for the betterment of our state. We are proud to have his back and we are proud to know he has ours.”

Throughout Governor Hogan’s first term in office, he has worked to enact legislation and policies that supports law enforcement officers. In 2017, the governor pushed for and enacted the Hometown Heroes Act to exempt the first $15,000 of their retirement income from state taxes. This year, new legislation was introduced by the governor and signed into law to expand the reach of this initiative. The governor has repeatedly introduced legislation to exempt 100 percent of law enforcement officers’ retirement income from state income taxes and has pledged to continue fighting to reach this goal.

In addition, Governor Hogan has invested over $300 million in police aid to local governments and municipalities, representing a 35 percent increase compared to the last four years of the previous administration. This year, the governor also enacted important new legislation to combat violent crime, including anti-gang legislation and tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders and people committing crimes with a gun. Today’s endorsement by nine Fraternal Order of Police Lodges highlights Governor Hogan’s commitment to support those who protect Marylanders and his strong leadership on public safety issues that have benefited citizens across the state.

“I am tremendously honored to receive the endorsement of nine Fraternal Order of Police lodges today,” said Governor Hogan. “Every single day these brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect and serve their neighborhoods and communities. These outstanding law enforcement officers know that for as long as I am governor, they’ll always have a friend in the governor’s office, a seat at the table, and an open door to a partner who will never stop working for them. I look forward to working with our law enforcement community in my second term as we build on our efforts to make Maryland a safer place to live.”

In addition to these nine Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodges, Governor Hogan has been endorsed by 53 Democratic leaders, including Senator Jim Brochin, a former lt. governor, two former Speakers of the House of Delegates, and the Mayors of Bowie and Gaithersburg, the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), the United Association of Plumbers, Pipefitters, Sprinklerfitters, Welders and HVAC Technicians (UA), the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance (SLEOLA), the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association, the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers, the Maryland State Pipe Trades Association (MDPT), the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 2563, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 582, the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 486, the Steamfitters Local Union 602, the Fire Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 669, the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 489, the Plumbers Local Union 5, the LIUNA Local 11, the LIUNA Local 572, the LIUNA Local 710, the Maryland Flight Paramedics Association, the Baltimore Fire Fighters Local 734, the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick Local 3666, the Salisbury Career Fire Fighters, the Ocean City Career Fire Fighters and Paramedics, and the Worcester County Professional Fire Fighters, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #3, the Montgomery County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #35, the Prince George’s County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #89, the Maryland Asphalt Association (MAA), the Maryland Ready Mix Concrete Association (MRMCA, and the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA), the Maryland Building Industry Association (MBIA), the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), NAIOP the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and the Maryland REALTORS®.

The Fraternal Order of Police is the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, with more than 330,000 members in more than 2,200 lodges. The FOP is the voice of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities. They are committed to improving the working conditions of law enforcement officers and the safety of those we serve through education, legislation, information, community involvement, and employee representation.

